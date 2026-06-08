Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Holdings Decreased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.70 and a 12 month high of $422.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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