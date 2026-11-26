Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 2,913.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,115 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Charter Communications worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 259.7% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 223 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacies Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 803.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $254.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Charter Communications's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $193.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc. provides broadband, video, voice and mobile services in the United States, primarily under its Spectrum brand. Its residential offerings include high-speed internet, television and home phone services, while its business services include connectivity, communications and managed solutions for organizations. The company also offers Spectrum Mobile, a wireless service that complements its broadband business. Charter serves customers across a broad U.S. footprint, including communities where it provides services over its cable network.

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