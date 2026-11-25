State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 617.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,030 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 399,321 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Charter Communications worth $51,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3,624.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 60,224 shares of the company's stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Williams Trading set a $345.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $193.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Up 6.2%

CHTR stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $254.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc. provides broadband, video, voice and mobile services in the United States, primarily under its Spectrum brand. Its residential offerings include high-speed internet, television and home phone services, while its business services include connectivity, communications and managed solutions for organizations. The company also offers Spectrum Mobile, a wireless service that complements its broadband business. Charter serves customers across a broad U.S. footprint, including communities where it provides services over its cable network.

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