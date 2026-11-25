Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 6,517.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,172 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,950,089 shares of the company's stock worth $3,432,365,000 after buying an additional 17,006,643 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 3,597,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,422 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 187.4% in the third quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,142,949 shares of the company's stock worth $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,841 shares of the company's stock worth $85,154,000 after buying an additional 641,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Charter Communications by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,708 shares of the company's stock worth $157,961,000 after buying an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charter Communications Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $254.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Williams Trading set a $345.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $193.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc. provides broadband, video, voice and mobile services in the United States, primarily under its Spectrum brand. Its residential offerings include high-speed internet, television and home phone services, while its business services include connectivity, communications and managed solutions for organizations. The company also offers Spectrum Mobile, a wireless service that complements its broadband business. Charter serves customers across a broad U.S. footprint, including communities where it provides services over its cable network.

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