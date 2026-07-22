Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,174 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000. Twilio makes up about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Twilio by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Twilio by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Article Title

Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Article Title

Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Twilio has recently fallen despite a market uptick, indicating investors are rotating out of the name ahead of earnings and taking profits after a strong run.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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