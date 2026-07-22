Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $6.53 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,763 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Dell Technologies makes up 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $378.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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