Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,744 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 29,870 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $82,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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