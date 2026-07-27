Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Chemed worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $510.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $458.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $365.20 and a 1 year high of $517.74.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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