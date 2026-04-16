Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Chemed were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $806,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at $37,785,626.42. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $377.75 on Thursday. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $365.20 and a 1 year high of $593.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $413.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.97.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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