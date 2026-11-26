First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Chemed worth $73,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 81 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin McNamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.90, for a total value of $1,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,226,138. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.61, for a total value of $547,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,081,144.91. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $4,147,306. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $562.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemed Corporation has a one year low of $365.20 and a one year high of $566.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $523.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $6.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $690.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $548.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $603.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a U.S.-based company operating through two principal businesses: VITAS Healthcare, which provides hospice and palliative care, and Roto-Rooter, which offers plumbing, drain-cleaning and water-restoration services. VITAS serves patients with serious illnesses through home-based care and services in hospice facilities and other care settings. Roto-Rooter serves residential and commercial customers with plumbing and drain services, as well as cleanup and restoration following water damage.

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