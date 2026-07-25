Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Position Boosted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,758 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 264,618 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $269.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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