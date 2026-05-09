Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,124,870,000 after buying an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,411,542,000 after buying an additional 377,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,636 shares of the energy company's stock worth $419,824,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,978 shares of the energy company's stock worth $417,554,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Article link

Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Article link

Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Article link

Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Article link

Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: The headline quarterly loss was driven by large derivative mark-to-market and hedge losses tied to LNG price volatility, which weighed on reported earnings and likely contributed to the stock’s decline despite solid underlying cash flow. Article link

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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