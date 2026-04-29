Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities accounts for 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 298 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company's stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.24 and a 12-month high of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.22). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.09%.The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2028 guidance at 7.750-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Chesapeake Utilities's payout ratio is 45.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chesapeake Utilities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation NYSE: CPK is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

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