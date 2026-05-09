Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,851 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 260,328 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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