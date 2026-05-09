Cheviot Value Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 421 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 195,825 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 249,857 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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