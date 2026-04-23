Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Chevron were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $10,167,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wheatstone LNG back at full production — Chevron said the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas plant in Western Australia has fully resumed output after cyclone repairs, restoring cash flow and capacity that had been offline. Chevron resumes full production at Wheatstone LNG

Wheatstone LNG back at full production — Chevron said the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas plant in Western Australia has fully resumed output after cyclone repairs, restoring cash flow and capacity that had been offline. Positive Sentiment: Expanded Venezuela footprint — Chevron reached an asset-swap agreement to expand its stake in Venezuelan heavy-oil operations, which could add long-term production upside as political risk moderates. Chevron expands stakes in Venezuela oil operations

Expanded Venezuela footprint — Chevron reached an asset-swap agreement to expand its stake in Venezuelan heavy-oil operations, which could add long-term production upside as political risk moderates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and upgrades — Multiple outlets note BNP Paribas upgraded CVX to Outperform and other analysts/roundups have listed Chevron among top crude/oil picks and “old economy” winners for 2026, supporting investor sentiment. Analysts bullish on Chevron

Analyst bullishness and upgrades — Multiple outlets note BNP Paribas upgraded CVX to Outperform and other analysts/roundups have listed Chevron among top crude/oil picks and “old economy” winners for 2026, supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Featured on buy/lists and investor roundups — Zacks and other outlets included CVX in lists of high-flying or Buffett-preferred stocks, increasing retail/institutional interest. Buy 5 high-flying old economy stocks

Featured on buy/lists and investor roundups — Zacks and other outlets included CVX in lists of high-flying or Buffett-preferred stocks, increasing retail/institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed price-target moves — Scotiabank raised its CVX price target to $187 (sector perform) — a modest lift given current levels — while competitor coverage (Occidental) is being adjusted by peers, keeping sector valuation debate active. Scotiabank raises price target

Mixed price-target moves — Scotiabank raised its CVX price target to $187 (sector perform) — a modest lift given current levels — while competitor coverage (Occidental) is being adjusted by peers, keeping sector valuation debate active. Negative Sentiment: Pasadena refinery crude spill — Chevron reported a crude oil spill at its Pasadena, Texas refinery; this creates potential near-term cleanup costs, regulatory scrutiny and local operational impact. Chevron refinery reports crude oil spill

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

CVX stock opened at $186.67 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's payout ratio is 106.91%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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