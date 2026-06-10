Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185,126 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Chevron worth $637,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $141.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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