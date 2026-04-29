Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 23,709 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.09.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CVX opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.78. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 768,673 shares of company stock valued at $144,148,191 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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