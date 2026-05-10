Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,324 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Chevron were worth $46,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.09. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,593,555.10. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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