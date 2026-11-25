Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,544 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 220,061 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Chevron were worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,663,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,114,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,577,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,136,768 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,016,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Chevron from $248.00 to $233.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $410.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $65.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Pate sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $9,224,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,992,480.15. This trade represents a 82.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Thomas Booth sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $1,272,840.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,840. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 161,100 shares of company stock worth $34,612,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

These are some of the CVX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron is conducting seismic surveys across four offshore Greek blocks covering about 47,000 square kilometers. The exploration could add long-term upstream growth opportunities, though it is not an immediate production catalyst. Chevron Expands Greek Offshore Exploration With Seismic Surveys

Chevron is conducting seismic surveys across four offshore Greek blocks covering about 47,000 square kilometers. The exploration could add long-term upstream growth opportunities, though it is not an immediate production catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, signaling no change in its view rather than a fresh catalyst for the shares. Bernstein Remains a Hold on Chevron

Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, signaling no change in its view rather than a fresh catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Chevron shares were reported down over the prior month as Brent crude surrendered part of its geopolitical risk premium. That illustrates the stock’s exposure to oil-price swings, even as company earnings improved. ExxonMobil and Chevron Fall as Oil’s Iran War Premium Eases

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil and gas exploration and production, while its downstream business includes refining crude oil, marketing fuels and manufacturing and distributing lubricants, petrochemicals and fuel additives. The company also invests in lower-carbon businesses and technologies, including renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other opportunities intended to reduce emissions from its operations and energy products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report