Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 514,456 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $261,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $236.48. The company has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $65.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho set a $234.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Key Chevron News

These are some of the CVX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron and Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation agreed to explore two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau, adding a potential long-term exploration opportunity. What's Going On With Chevron Stock On Friday?

Chevron and Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation agreed to explore two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau, adding a potential long-term exploration opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Brent crude rose after a claim of an attack on a Saudi refinery, supporting oil-sector sentiment. Higher crude prices can benefit Chevron’s upstream business, though they may also bring market volatility. Chevron Stocks Rise as Brent Jumps

Reports said Brent crude rose after a claim of an attack on a Saudi refinery, supporting oil-sector sentiment. Higher crude prices can benefit Chevron’s upstream business, though they may also bring market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold about 35% of its Chevron holding in the first quarter but has kept the remaining shares since. The article notes Chevron’s integrated operations and strong refinery throughput, making the sale an ambiguous signal rather than a clear bearish call. Berkshire Cut Chevron By About a Third This Year

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Thomas Booth sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $1,272,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,840. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Pate sold 4,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $985,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,293.05. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,890 shares of company stock valued at $35,598,070. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil and gas exploration and production, while its downstream business includes refining crude oil, marketing fuels and manufacturing and distributing lubricants, petrochemicals and fuel additives. The company also invests in lower-carbon businesses and technologies, including renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other opportunities intended to reduce emissions from its operations and energy products.

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