Chewy $CHWY Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 685.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,204 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Chewy were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chewy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Keenan LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.05.

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Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $43.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a return on equity of 60.02% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Chewy's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,375,961.60. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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