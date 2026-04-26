Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,798 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Centene were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Centene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $41.85 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $44.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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