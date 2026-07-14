Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $2,270,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,122,095 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $193,303,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $555.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $558.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.88. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $799.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at $246,342,096. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $1,050.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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