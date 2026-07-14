Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 20,249 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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