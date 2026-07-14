Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 30,722 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in IREN were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of IREN by 19.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in IREN by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in IREN by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on IREN to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price objective on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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