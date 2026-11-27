Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,520,202 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Chime Financial worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFSG Corp bought a new position in Chime Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chime Financial by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chime Financial by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chime Financial

In other news, major shareholder Global Advisors Ltd Dst sold 3,216,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $109,318,264.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 336,798 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,764.02. This represents a 90.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Frankel sold 102,002 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $3,397,686.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 364,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,420.68. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,875,968 shares of company stock worth $227,430,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHYM

Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM opened at $33.03 on Friday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $35.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Chime Financial had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.50 EPS for the current year.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company that provides mobile banking services through its website and app. Its offerings include spending and savings accounts, debit cards, and tools designed to help customers manage everyday finances. Additional services include early access to eligible direct deposits, fee-free overdraft coverage through SpotMe for qualifying members, and the secured Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card. Chime is a financial technology company rather than a bank; banking services are provided by partner banks.

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