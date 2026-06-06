Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,582 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 124,414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after buying an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after buying an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,433,637 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $448,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.48.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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