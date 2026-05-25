Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 11,131 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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