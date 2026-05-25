Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.89 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 51,324 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $141.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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