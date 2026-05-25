Choate Investment Advisors Has $38.34 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,976 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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