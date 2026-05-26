Choate Investment Advisors Has $51.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company's stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the company's stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,220.37.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $944.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,005.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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