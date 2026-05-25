Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $333,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,389 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,924,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

TSM opened at $404.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $190.03 and a one year high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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