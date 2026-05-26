Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,859 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Intel were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here