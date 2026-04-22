Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,379 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $94,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $573,026,000 after acquiring an additional 369,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 114,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CHH opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is 14.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,432.68. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,717,200. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,947 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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