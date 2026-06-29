Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) by 196.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chord Energy worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,675,000 after buying an additional 698,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,167 shares of the company's stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 561,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,110,000 after acquiring an additional 497,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 186.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,801,000 after acquiring an additional 326,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,705,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,441,000 after acquiring an additional 282,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chord Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $116.33 on Monday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.05. Chord Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Chord Energy's revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Chord Energy's payout ratio is presently -460.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Darrin J. Henke sold 1,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $186,257.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,287.29. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.71, for a total transaction of $478,485.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,225.55. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,276 shares of company stock worth $1,285,968 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered Chord Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chord Energy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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