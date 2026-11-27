State Street Corp decreased its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,263,902 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.67% of Chord Energy worth $332,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company's stock.

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Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.48. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Chord Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $197.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.08.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Mckinney sold 9,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,563.20. This trade represents a 57.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and producing oil and natural gas. Its operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, primarily in North Dakota and Montana, where it develops resources in the Bakken and Three Forks formations. The company's production includes crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Chord Energy was formed in 2022 through the combination of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum, bringing together their Williston Basin operations.

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