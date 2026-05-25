Chubb Limited $CB Holdings Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $328.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.50 and a 200 day moving average of $316.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here