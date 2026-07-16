Chubb Limited $CB is Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's 5th Largest Position

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 4.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in Chubb were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $337.06 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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