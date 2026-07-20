Chubb Limited $CB Position Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 332.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 71,486 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $30,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CB stock opened at $352.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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