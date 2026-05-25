Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Chubb were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

CB opened at $328.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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