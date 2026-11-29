Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 5.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Chubb worth $177,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider Frances D. O'brien sold 8,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.53, for a total value of $3,267,234.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,209.02. The trade was a 17.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Boroughs sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $4,850,644.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,993,630.76. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,731 shares of company stock worth $13,289,958. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $371.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $343.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $364.43.

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Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CB stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.76. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $291.03 and a fifty-two week high of $384.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty, accident and health, life insurance, and reinsurance products. Its customers include individuals, businesses, and organizations, with offerings that range from home, auto, and personal liability coverage to commercial property, casualty, and specialty insurance. The company serves customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets. Its roots date to 1882, when Thomas Caldecot Chubb and his son Percy established a marine underwriting business in New York.

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