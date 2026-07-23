Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 155,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $164,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 174,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $523,438,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 3.2%

CB stock opened at $343.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $334.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chubb beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting core operating income of $7.26 per share versus expectations, with earnings up sharply from a year ago. Article Title

Chubb beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting core operating income of $7.26 per share versus expectations, with earnings up sharply from a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting remained strong, with the P&C combined ratio at 83.8%, catastrophe losses easing, and record investment income helping support results. Article Title

Underwriting remained strong, with the P&C combined ratio at 83.8%, catastrophe losses easing, and record investment income helping support results. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned constructive, including Citizens JMP reaffirming an outperform rating with a $400 target and JPMorgan lifting its target to $370, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms turned constructive, including Citizens JMP reaffirming an outperform rating with a $400 target and JPMorgan lifting its target to $370, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still flagged softer property-casualty market conditions and weakness in major account premiums, which could temper near-term growth expectations. Article Title

Some analysts still flagged softer property-casualty market conditions and weakness in major account premiums, which could temper near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below consensus, and the market appears to be focusing more on slower premium growth than on the earnings beat, contributing to the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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