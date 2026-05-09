Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Trending Headlines about Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Chubb stock reference

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Chubb stock reference

Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Article link

Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Chubb stock reference

Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A bearish headline suggesting investors should “sell CB” may also be pressuring the shares, even though it appears to be an opinion piece rather than a fundamental update. Article link

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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