Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 88,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $72,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Essential Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Investment Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $343.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $389.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chubb from $360.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan Greenberg sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,191,820. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Boroughs sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $4,850,644.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,993,630.76. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock worth $10,022,723. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:CB opened at $375.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $353.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.24. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $291.03 and a 1-year high of $384.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.89. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty insurance, accident and health coverage, life insurance, and reinsurance. Its customers include individuals, businesses, and institutions, with products ranging from personal and commercial coverage to specialized insurance solutions. The company serves customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other markets. Its operations include underwriting, claims services, and risk management for a broad range of industries and personal insurance needs.

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