Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,643 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,450 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $24,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.2% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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