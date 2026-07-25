Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,890 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Church & Dwight worth $202,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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