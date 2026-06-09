Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,954 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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