Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,314 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $68,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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