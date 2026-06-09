Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,709 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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